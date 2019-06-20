Jerry Rebstock Whited

Service Information
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-5101
Obituary
SIDNEY – Jerry Rebstock Whited, 87, of Sidney, passed away at 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1932, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Henry and Bertha (Rebstock) Whited. In 1951, Jerry married the former June Engle, who preceded him in death.

Jerry is survived by daughter, Barbara (Whited) Miller, of Troy, Ohio; son, Sheldon (MaryAnn) Whited, of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren, Miranda (Nathanael) Albins, Andrew Miller, Sarah Whited, and Mary Elizabeth Whited; and great-grandchildren, Henry and Asa Albins. He was preceded in death by sisters, Willa Woodruff, Garland Fahnestock, and Carole Fleming; brothers, John and Arnold Whited; life-long friend, Betsy Barnes; and niece, Nancy Ball.

Jerry was a commercial artist and known in many art associations, including the Sidney Art Council and the Rockport Massachusetts Art Association. He entered his works in many art exhibits all over the country. Jerry was also a musician and played in several local restaurants in Sidney and Tipp City. He was also a life-long member of The Mother Church of The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, Massachusetts.

In honoring with Jerry's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are in care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Miami County and Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Jerry's honor. Condolences may be expressed to Jerry's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from June 20 to June 21, 2019
