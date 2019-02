NEW BREMEN — Jesse G. Rodriguez, 72, of New Bremen, died suddenly at 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Feb, 18, 2019, at his winter residence in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.