SIDNEY—Jessie Stewart, 85, of Sidney passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:36 PM at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. She was born on August 23, 1935 in Frakes, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Sherman and Georgia (Thacker) Fuson. In August of 1968, Jessie married Roger Stewart, who survives.

She is survived by son, Randy Stewart of Sidney and five siblings, Betty Stephens of Sidney, Elease Jones of Greenville, Arlie Fuson of Frakes, KY, James Fuson of Frakes, KY and Roland Fuson of Tazewell, TN. Jessie was preceded in death by brother, Carl Fuson and sister, Rowene Partin.

Mrs. Stewart retired working as a cook for Frisch's Big Boy in Sidney. Jessie loved to garden, cook and looking for knick knacks.

In honor of Jessie's wishes, her body will be cremated. Family will hold services at their own discretion. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Stewart family at our website, www.cromesfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
