MANSFIELD — Jill R. (Noble) Fogt, 71, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, Mansfield after a short illness.

Jill was born in Crestline, on May 6, 1948, to the late Kenneth J. and Mae E. (Coy) Noble. She married Andrew R. Fogt on June 7, 1969, and he survives her. Jill and Andrew celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June of this year.

Jill graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1966. She also graduated from Bliss Business College in Columbus. She worked as a bookkeeper for National Extrusion & Manufacturing Co., Bellefontaine. Jill loved animal husbandry, especially taking care of cats and dogs. She was an awesome mother to many. Jill enjoyed interior decorating and watching home improvement shows. Jill also enjoyed dancing to the Beach Boys and all her 45 rpm records.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Andrea R. (Michael) Whalen, Elkins, Arkansas; her brother, Steven (Ronda) Noble, Ontario; her Aunt Florence Marietta, Lucas; her Uncle Neil Coy, Elkins, Arkansas; and her Uncle Kermit (Mary Catherine) Noble, Shiloh.

Jill was also preceded in death by her sister, Joy Noble, and her brother, Scott Noble.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richland County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jill or to the Fogt family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Jill R. Fogt.