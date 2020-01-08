SIDNEY — Jill E. Jacobs, age 65 of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

She was born June 10, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio, to Hugh Weiskittel and Mary Marchal Weiskittel. She married Fred Milton Jacobs on Aug. 23, 1974, and he survives.

Left behind to cherish Jill's memory include children, Rachelle (Phil) VanWinkle, of North Carolina, Sara (Mike) Bodenmiller, of Sidney, Mary (John) Ward, of Sidney, and Andy (Carissa) Jacobs, of Michigan; grandchildren, Kayla (Rodney) Huston, Conner (Kelsey) Bodenmiller, Christine (Joe) Ehrisman, Jake Ward, Charlie VanWinkle, Adrianna Jacobs and Anson Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Emmit and Ella Huston with two more on the way; brother, Jack (Ann) Weiskittel, of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Mary Weiskittel, and sister, Ann Schemmel.

Jill was a 1972 graduate of Lehman High School. She enjoyed camping, listening to music, and flowers. She loved spending time with her family.

Family will be receiving guests Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Chad Inman officiating. Interment will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

