COLUMBUS — JoAlice Margaret (Kuenning) Nieter, age 86, of Columbus, formerly of New Bremen and Lima, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 3 a.m. at the Convalarium at Indian Run in Dublin, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan, 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen. There will be one hour of calling prior to the services from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday.