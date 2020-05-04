ANNA – Joan Marie (Koesters) Brunswick, age 75, of Linden Street, Anna, passed away of natural causes early Saturday morning, May 2, 2020, at the Wilson Health Hospital ER in Sidney, Ohio. She was born Jan. 14, 1945, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Leonard and Marie (Post) Koesters. On July 8, 1967, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Wendelin, Joan married Gerald "Hap" Brunswick, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Bart and Joan Brunswick, of Anna, Shawn and Melissa Brunswick, of Anna, Tonia and Steve Kramer, of Osgood, and Marie and Doug Mueller, of Osgood; eight of nine grandchildren, Trevor Brunswick (dec.), Katelyn and Elliot Callow, Kirsten, Alicia, Alex and Morgan Brunswick, Hannah, Natalie and Lauren Kramer; 11 of 12 siblings, Jean (twin) and Elmer Mueller, of Osgood, Jim and Pat Koesters, of Dayton, Bill and Kathy Koesters, of Carthagena, Charlene and Lou Grieshop, of Fort Recovery, Kathy and Roger Broerman, of Fort Recovery, Mike and Jane Koesters, of London, Beck (dec.) and Dave Rammel, of Sharpsburg, Nick and Darlene Koesters, of Wendelin, Judy and Jack Gaerke, of St. Peter, Steve and Joyce Koesters, of St. Henry, Mary Kay and Matt Cahill, of St. Henry, and Frank and Diana Koesters, of Wendelin; as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, Marianne Brunswick, of Osgood, Mary Martha Coverstone, of Sidney, Treva Berger, of New Weston, Alberta Behr, of Fort Loramie, Sandra and Don Otte, of Tennessee, and Donna and Don Mertz, of Chickasaw; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Paul Ranly, and four brothers-in-law, Maurice "Mouse" Brunswick, Marlin "Doc" Coverstone, Joseph Berger and Norman "Shorty" Behr. Joan was a 1963 graduate of St. Henry High School. In 2014, she retired from Wilson Health Hospital where she had been a STNA for 20 years. She previously owned and operated the J & H Superette store in Sidney (also 20 years). She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in McCartyville and the St. Henry girls card club. Joan was dedicated to her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards and an occasional casino visit. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. Martin Cemetery in Osgood with Rev. Stephen Mondiek presiding. Memorials in Joan's memory may be made to charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.