Obituary
QUINCY — Joan "Tiny" Ransbottom, 84, of Quincy, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Belle Springs Nursing and Rehab in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1935, in Shelby County, Ohio, the sixth of 11 children born to the late John and Corilla (Posell) Manning.

On Dec. 23, 1953, Joan married Bernard Jay Ransbottom in Raceland, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2003.

Joan is survived by her two daughters, Deb (Keith) Davis and Jo Ellen Dunlop; a son, Randy (Lisa) Ransbottom; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A homemaker, Joan had worked as a seamstress at Holloway Sportswear in Jackson Center. In her leisure time she enjoyed sewing, baking, and cooking.

Pastor Michael Mitchell will officiate a graveside service at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
