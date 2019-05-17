MINSTER — Joan Vondenhuevel, of Minster, age 84, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Fort Loramie to the late Albert H. and Anna (Barlage) Barhorst. She married Vernon L. Vondenhuevel on Nov. 17, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2005.

She is survived by sons, Ronald and Cindy Vondenhuevel, Minster, and Michael Vondenhuevel, Minster, granddaughter and significant other, Katlyn Vondenhuevel and Lee Mueller; sisters and brother, Alma Mangen, New Bremen, Norma Koverman, St. Marys, and Carl and Eileen Barhorst, Fort Loramie, Ernest Barhorst, Fort Loramie; in-laws Betty Lou and Bob Hague, Wapakoneta, Eileen and Larry Byrley, Celina, and George Vondenhuevel, New Bremen.

She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Albert and Marty Barhorst and Harold Barhorst, in-laws Orville Mangen, LeRoy Koverman, Joann Barhorst, Walter and Joanne Vondenhuevel, Sue Vondenhuevel and Lester and Evelyn Vondenhuevel.

Joan was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster. She was best known for working at the K of C Hall and helping with the Minster Life Squad and K of C bingos. She had worked at the Minster Canning Factory and Post Printing as well as the Minster Tasty Treat.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Minster Area Life Squad and the Minster Fire Department.

