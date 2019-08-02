FORT LORAMIE — Joann A. (Bruns) Luebke, age 83 of Hickory Drive, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2019, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater, Ohio.

She was born Nov. 12, 1935, in Osgood, Ohio, to the late Fred and Agnes (Heitkamp) Bruns. On Nov. 9, 1957, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Joann married Gregory J. Luebke, who preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 1996.

She is survived by a special companion friend, Frank Hoehne, of Fort Loramie; three of four sons, Donald and Theresa Luebke, Fred Luebke (deceased), Kenneth and Sharon Luebke and Dale and Nancy Luebke, all of Fort Loramie; nine of 10 grandchildren: Tony and Jenna Luebke, Mark and Lauren Luebke, Jayna and Corey Vossler, Sarah and Craig Magoto, Kevin and Ashley Luebke, Heather and Nathan Luthman, Amanda Luebke, Austin Luebke (deceased), Tara and Troy Kauffman and Kaitlyn Luebke, along with 15 great-grandchildren (one deceased); two siblings, Irene and Art Lochtefeld, of Yorkshire, and Marie Moorman, of Coldwater; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Bruns, of St. Henry, Irene and Tom Woehrmyer, of Minster, and Jeanette and Lee Moeder, of Maria Stein as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by five siblings, Sylvina and Linus Poeppelman, Alma and Ralph Grilliot, Emerita and Ed Boerger, Web and Kelly Bruns and Lawrence Bruns as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom Moorman, Luetta and Lawrence Schemmel, Marie and Leo Wente, Lawrence and Rosalie Luebke and Al and Mary Ann Luebke.

Joann was a 1953 graduate of Minster High School. She retired in 1998 from Crown Equipment in New Bremen where she was employed 10 years and had also been a dedicated homemaker. Joann was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the former St. Patrick Catholic Church. Joann belonged to the Minster Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and the Auglaize area Red Hat Society. She was a volunteer for Holy Angels soup kitchen, Heritage Manor activities center, blood drives and election polls. Joann enjoyed playing cards, following her grandchildren's sports events, league bowling and traveling with her lady friends. Years ago she loved polka and ballroom dancing with her late husband Gregg.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Dan Schmitmeyer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad, Fire Department or .

