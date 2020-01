PIQUA — Joann M. Miller, 84, of Piqua, passed away at 3:45 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A private service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.