SIDNEY – John B. Gehlhausen, age 72, of Sidney, passed away July 5, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

He was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Irvin and Flora (Gentry) Gehlhausen. He married Ruth Ann (Shoemaker) Gehlhausen Sept. 5, 1970; she preceded him in death Nov. 10, 2002.

Left to treasure his memory are children, Pamela (Benjamin) Asher, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Jenny Wethington, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, Michael Dean (Mindy) Gehlhausen, of Blacklick, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Isabella, Maxwell, Annie Sunshine, Matthew, Emma, Maggie, Jack, Rachel; and one great-granddaughter, Rosalina.

Also surviving is special friend, Clarice Morford; sisters, JoRae Young, of Chandler, Indiana, Sara McCool, of Chandler, Indiana; and brother, Lt. Col. Mike Gehlhausen, of Alva, Florida.

John proudly served in the U.S. Navy, stationed at Okinawa, Japan. He attended Indiana University and University of Houston School of Pharmacy, and retired from CVS as a pharmacist after 35 years of service. He enjoyed traveling and watching baseball, basketball and soccer.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home with Chaplain Angela Barfield, officiating. Full military honors will be performed by the Sidney Veterans and the U.S. Navy Reserve. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association and/or the American Heart Association in John's memory.

Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.