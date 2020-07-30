1/1
John Bailey
1978 - 2020
PIQUA — John S. Bailey, age 41, of Piqua, passed away July 28, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center, Dayton.

He was born Nov. 17, 1978, in Dayton, to Steve Bailey, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Rhonda (Mayse) Bailey, of Lockington. He has been with his partner, Jill (Gariety) Bailey for 23 years.

Also surviving are son, Bruce Bailey, and daughter, Skylar Bailey, of Piqua, grandmother, Ruby Mayse, of Lockington, brother Keith (Rochelle) Bailey, of Sidney, two nieces and three nephews.

John was employed at Mechanical Galvanizing and Plating Corporation in Sidney. He loved music and playing drums in a band. He enjoyed watching football, especially the New York Giants. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Shepherd officiating.

Donations may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

At the request of Gov. DeWine, social distancing and wearing of masks will be required at the visitation and the funeral service.

Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
