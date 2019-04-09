TROY — John Allan Baker, age 69, of Troy, passed away on Monday, April 08, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1949, in Dayton, to Lois (Good) Baker, of Sidney, and the late Robert Baker.

John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joyce (Hengsteler) Baker; one son, Robert (Angela) Baker, of Centerville; one step-son, Christopher (Shannon) Retterer, of Sidney; three sisters, Bonnie Silverthorn, of Piqua, Bobbi Stauffer, and Debbie Baker, both of Sidney; four grandchildren, Zachary and Kaitlin Baker, and Kirsten and Christian Retterer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one step-son, Curtis Retterer; one step-grandson, Dezmon Retterer; and two sisters, Phyllis Wilkes and Joan Bey.

John enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of the Dayton VA Honor Guard. John proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force.

Funeral services will be held, at 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Burial will follow in Dayton VA Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Baird Funeral Home, 555 N. Market St., Troy.

