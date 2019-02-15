SIDNEY — John Robert Barger, 74, of Sidney, passed away at 8:10 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in the Kettering Medical Center.

He was born, Oct. 12, 1944, in Piqua, the son of the late Elston and Nina (Zerkle) Barger.

On July 19, 1975, he married the former Beverly Ann (Holland) Goble, who survives along with two children, Ty Meeker, of Westville, Molly (Dean) Smith, of St. Paris; three stepchildren, Carole (Stan) Crosley, Bruce Goble and Brent Goble, all of Sidney; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Keith (Judy) Barger, of Kaiser Lake, Lisa (Ben) Drake, of Troy, and Cassie Spreher, of North Lewisburg; and half-brother, Greg Barger.

John was a graduate of Graham High School, class of 1962. He went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was in the 512th Transportation Company. John worked as a machine repairman for the former Copeland Corp. for many years and later worked for and retired from Goodyear in St. Marys. He was a member of the Sidney Eagles, American Legion Post 217 and the Sidney VFW. John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed feeding wildlife and gardening.

Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at noon in the Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., with Pastor Tom Walter officiating. Burial will be follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Barger family at the website, www.cromesfh.com.