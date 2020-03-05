NORWOOD — John A. Beemer II, age 51 of Norwood, Ohio, formerly of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 4:15 a.m. at Hospice of Miami County.

He was born on July 23, 1968, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of John and Joann (Klikovits) Beemer, of Sidney.

John was married to Terri (Newlin), who survives, along with his two daughters, Kelly Beemer and Danielle (Chad) Ludwig, both of Sidney; two stepsons, Brian Taylor, of Fletcher, and William Taylor, of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Mikayla, Kiana, Mylah, Bentley, Ashton and Ezra; and one brother, Joseph Beemer, of Sidney.

Mr. Beemer was a 1986 graduate of Anna High School, and had most recently worked in manufacturing for Kost USA Inc. in Norwood, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney, with Pastor Fred Gillenwater officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beemer family to aid in John's final expenses.

Condolences may be expressed to the Beemer family at the funeral home's website