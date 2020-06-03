EGYPT — John H. Beyke, age 81, of Egypt, Ohio, passed away at his residence. He was born May 30, 1938, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Jacob and Mary (Goubeaux) Beyke. On Aug. 28, 1971, he married Rose Daniels and she preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 1986. He is survived by his siblings, Ray and Betty Beyke, of Greenville, Betty and Jim Garke, of Burkettsville, Jerry and Judy Beyke, of St. Henry, Jay and Ann Beyke, of St. Henry, Tom and Esther Beyke, of St. Henry, Jane Beyke, of Burkettsville, Dan and Deb Beyke, of St. Sebastian, and Mark and Ruth Beyke, of Fort Recovery; in-laws, Sister Jeannette Daniels, Bunkie, Louisiana, Sister Judiann Derhake, Bunkie Louisiana, Steve and Cindy Daniels, Trotwood, Mark and Melanie Daniels, Arcanum, Ted and Rhonda Daniels, Fort Loramie, and Ed and Linda Daniels, Fort Loramie. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, in-laws Harold and Helen Daniels, sister Mary Jo and Thomas Jansen. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt, Ohio. He was also a member of Maria Stein Knights of St. John and the Minster Eagles F.O. E. 1391. He made grottos for Schoenstatt, collected beer steins, and designed some steins for the Minster Oktoberfest. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of the Living Word, www.slw.org, 1424 W. Olive Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 and Sisters of the Precious Blood, www.preciousbloodsistersdayton.org, 4960 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.