PIQUA — John E. "Jack" Caulfield Sr., 82, of Piqua went to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:38 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Dorothy Love Assisted Living.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.