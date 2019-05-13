SIDNEY — John D. Lane Sr., 60, of Sidney, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at 8:43 a.m. at the James Cancer Hospital of The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on Feb. 21, 1959, in Redlands, California, the son of the late Robert and Emily (Snyder) Lane.

John is survived by two sons, John D. Lane Jr., of Sidney, and Eric John (Jerrica) Lane, of West Liberty; grandchildren, Gavin, Kyle, Brayden and Madison Lane, Adrienna Cook and Khloe Thomas; and five siblings, Paul Douglas (Debra) Lane, David Allen (Deborah) Lane, Catherine (David) Neville, Timothy Lane, and Michael Lane.

He was preceded in death by brother, William Lane.

John was retired from the former Alcoa Building Products in Sidney where he served as a safety coordinator. He enjoyed taking pictures and writing short stories and books. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Earnie Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Lockington, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family offset expenses.

Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lane family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.