BOTKINS — John F. Doseck, 62, of Botkins, passed away at 10:21 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Wilson Health, Sidney.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1957, in St. Marys, Ohio, to Sam and Irene (Yahl) Doseck. His mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Fort Loramie. On July 12, 1980, he married Teresa Foster and she survives in Botkins.

Survivors include four children, Joshua (Tiffany) Doseck, of Tipp City, Sarah (Alan) Mayse, and Daniel (Lisa) Doseck, both of Lima, and the Rev. David Doseck, of Cincinnati; 11 grandchildren, Luke, Natalie, Nicole, Sammy, Tyler, Nolan, Evan, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Aubrey amd Hayden. He is also survived by three sisters and two brothers.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Doseck.

John was a 1975 graduate of Botkins High School and then attended Northwestern in auto mechanics. He worked as a signal electrician for ODOT District 7, Sidney for 32 years. He loved helping people fix their cars and especially enjoyed muscle cars. He was faithful member and volunteer of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Botkins where he served as a lector, taught CCD for over 40 years and coached CYO basketball. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and going camping. He will be remembered as always passing on the word of God to his family and friends through example.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins with the Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to WTGN Christian Radio, 1600 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45805.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.