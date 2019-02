FORT LORAMIE — John Eilerman, 92, of Fort Loramie, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in his residence.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in the Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Newport.

Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.