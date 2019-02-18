FORT LORAMIE — John Anthony Eilerman, age 94 of Loy Road, Fort Loramie, Ohio, passed away of natural causes late Thursday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 15, 1924, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Anton and Elizabeth (Sommer) Eilerman. On Aug. 30, 1958, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, John married Marie J. (Schemmel) Eilerman who survives.

Also surviving are 14 children, Dolores and Mike Droesch, of Tipp City, Elizabeth Larger, of Fort Loramie, Ruth and Frank Dapore, of Versailles, Louise and Walter Bulcher, of Houston, Margaret and Jeff Kaiser, of Minster, Caroline and John Ranly, of Fort Loramie, Jane and Dean Brunswick, of Osgood, Vickie Eilerman, Matt and Sharon Eilerman, John and Susan Eilerman, Andrew and Stephanie Eilerman, all of Fort Loramie, Rebecca and Scott Dwenger, of Minster, JoAndrea and Dave Crawford, of Batavia, and Jorgi and Tony Hoying, of Anna along with 40 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Vernon and Vera Eilerman, of Minster, and Tony and Evelyn Eilerman, of Fort Loramie as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Barbara Schemmel, of Minster, Lynda Mullins, of Alexandrea, Virginia, and Rosemary Schemmel, of El Paso, Texas.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph John; one great-grandchild; eight siblings, Adolph and Verona Eilerman, Louetta and Ray Pleiman, Teckla and Urban Bergman, Verona and Ben Schemmel, Albert and Marie Eilerman, Paul and Victoria Eilerman, Mary and Lawrence Kuether, Bertha and Harold Wenning, and brothers-in-law,: Ben Schemmel, Carl Schemmel and George Mullins.

John attended Uno (Turtle Creek Township), St. Patrick and Fort Loramie High School and was a US Navy Veteran of World War II. He retired from carpentry before working 10 years as a security guard at the Minster Machine Company and had also been engaged in farming all of his working life. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, St. Michael Knights of St. John and the Fort Loramie American Legion/50 Year. John was dedicated to his family. He enjoyed attending their sporting events and playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He followed Reds baseball and had also been a frequent blood donor.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call Monday 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.