SIDNEY — John E. Harman, age 73, of Sidney, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, in Manatee, Florida.

He was born Jan. 3, 1947, in Sidney, to the late Gerald and Shirley (Boyer) Harman.

John is survived by his wife, Josephine (Byrd) Harman; daughter, Melisa Arcikauskas (Nerijus), of Sidney; sons, David Harman, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and Jason Harman, of Portland, Oregon; three grandsons and one granddaughter; and sister, Joyce Jones, of Sidney.

John served as 2nd Lieutenant in the U S Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a 1965 graduate of Sidney High School. John was a Greens Keeper for the Sidney Moose Lodge and also Shelby Oaks Golf Course. He was a member of the Eagles, AMVETS and Moose Lodge, of Sidney. He was also a member of the Senior Center of Sidney. John was an avid golfer; he loved all sports, and enjoyed playing cards, especially Texas Holdum.

There will be no funeral or memorial services held per John's request. It was John's wishes to donate his body to science research to further the education of science.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the Sidney Veterans Association in John's memory.

