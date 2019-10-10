SIDNEY — John H. Hicks, age 77, of Sidney, passed away peacefully at his residence on Oct. 9, 2019.

He was born Sept. 15, 1942, in La Follette, Tennessee to the late C.D. Hicks and Zola Ledford. He married the love of his life, Amy Lauterbur, on June 22, 1992.

Left to cherish his memory include children, Ronnie (Vicki) Hicks, of Staunton, Virginia, Rhonda (Allen) Broud, of Marysville, Robin (William) Hogue, of Sidney; stepson, Gabriel (Jennifer) Lauterbur, of West Milton; brother, Richard (Susan) Hicks, of Fort Loramie; sisters, Wanda Seiber, of Caryville, Tennessee, Shirley Richmond, of Sidney, Linda Schaeufele, of Minster, Brenda Morrow, of Minster, Alice Hicks, of Minster, and Vickie (Jeff) Berstch, of Delaware; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death include daughter Susan Hickman; and brothers David Hicks and Don Hicks.

John retired from R.J. Stolle Corporation in 1994 after 33 years of faithful service. His passion was genealogy. John was an accomplished genealogist, and worked passionately, spending many years researching and documenting the Hicks, Ledford, and Lauterbur family trees. He believed in holding oneself to a higher standard in all aspects of life such as working hard, being honest in all you do, and being the type of leader others can look up to. He enjoyed gardening, working outside, and fixing things around the house and was a great cook. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

There will be no calling hours at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilson Hospice in John's memory.

Arrangements for the Hicks family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.