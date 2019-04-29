SIDNEY — John Junior Davis Jr., age 48, of Sidney, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born July 3, 1970, in Sidney to the late John Junior Davis Sr. and surviving mother, Sherley Pennington Crawford, and stepfather, Donald Charles Crawford, of Tavares, Florida.

John is survived by children, Brittany Davis of Sidney, Ariel Davis, of Sidney, Brooke Davis, of Sidney, and Dakota Davis, of Jackson Center; six grandchildren; sisters, Dana (Patrick) McDonough, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Ronda (Shawn) Shaffner, of Nashville, Tennessee.

John attended Sidney High School and worked in lawn maintenance in Florida. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Brent Wright officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.