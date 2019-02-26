SIDNEY — John Fields Leese, 87, of Sidney, Ohio, went home to be with Jesus Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at 1:19 p.m. at Kindred Hospital of Lima after a long, courageous battle with cancer and other medical complications.

This gentle, kind 6 foot, 3 and a half inch man with the size 16 ring and size 15 shoe was born in Pisgah (Pulaski County), Kentucky, to Sam and Lula (Prather) Leese on March 2, 1931. He was the youngest of nine children.

He moved to Sidney, Ohio, in 1950, where he lived with his aunt and uncle, Everett and Lula Leese Laws, who were like adoptive parents to him.

On Sept. 14, 1956, he married the love of his life, Orlena J. (Burns) Leese, who survives, and together they were blessed with three children including Kathleen "Kathy" Leese, of Piqua, John F. Leese II, of Minster, and Kristina (Kris) Leese Pelphrey, who passed away in 2010. They have one granddaughter, Lindsay Pelphrey, of Paintsville, Kentucky, and three great-granddaughters, Cailin, Annason and Lennox, all of Kentucky.

He has three "adoptive" siblings including Alberta (the late Frank) Campbell of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, John (Edna) Laws and Marlin (the late Rev. Merle) Laws, of Sidney. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends including longtime friends, Don Reid and Joe DeWeese, of Sidney. He is also survived by his special rescue dog, BJ, and his granddog, Jackson, both of whom provided a lot of joy to him.

He was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters and their spouses including Myrtle (Arnold) Hudson, Carl Leese, Luther (Marie) Leese, Ada (Sheriff James) Jasper, Lucille Leese, Mattie Dean Leese, Henry (Lois) Leese, all of Kentucky, and Charles (June) Leese, of Quincy, Ohio.

He attended school in Sardis, Kentucky, completing three years of school in one year. He completed his high school education after coming to Ohio. He also attended Edison Community College. He was the 13th employee ever hired at Miami Industries in Piqua, Ohio, beginning in maintenance and working his way into management. He had 43 years of faithful service, retiring in 1995.

In 1962, during a revival at the First Church of God in Sidney, Ohio, John accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, along with his longtime friends, the late Dee Clark and Art Middleton and Roger Lundy, of Sidney. John was faithful to the Lord and to the church and served on the church board, taught Sunday School, ushered, helped with the Benevolence Committee and the newsletter at the First Church of God in Sidney.

For the last several years, John attended church at Snyder Road Church of God in Piqua. John served at one time on the Shelby County Democratic Central Committee. John was active in Masonic organizations including being a twice Past Master of Temperance Lodge 73, Sidney, honorary member of Stokes Lodge in Port Jefferson, a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton, Past Patron of the Order of Eastern Star, Sidney, member of Sidney Council, Chapter and Commandery, Dad Adviser for Sidney DeMolay, where he received the Legion of Honor, the highest honor given by DeMolay.

John and Orlena and their children traveled to 48 states and Canada and John and Orlena spent several winters in Florida. They enjoyed traveling to the Smokies and Cade's Cove. John enjoyed southern gospel music, flea markets, gardening, helping others and growing up on a farm. He had a good sense of humor and loved telling a good story.

A celebration to honor his life will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, with the Rev. Richard Keeran officiating. Graveside services will follow at Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. with Masonic services at 6:45 p.m. at the Connection Point Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Snyder Road Church of God, 636 E. Snyder Road, Piqua, OH 45356; or to the James Cancer Hospital, 660 Ackerman Road, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH, 43218, and please earmark in memory of John F. Leese in the memo line, or contributions can be made to Upper Valley Career Center Student Assistance Fund, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua, OH 45356, also in memory of John F. Leese. Envelopes will also be available at the visitation and at the service.

The family would like to thank everyone who prayed for John and the family and for the excellent care received at the James Cancer Hospital and Kindred Hospital in Lima.

Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.