John Morris

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — John Steven Morris, 72, passed away at home in Hobe Sound, Florida, on July 10, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Patricia, and family.

John, more fondly known as "Steve," was born Nov. 6, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, to Charles "Bud" (deceased) and Arnella Morris (deceased).

Steve was a life member of the VFW Lodge, Eagles Lodge, 1391 Minster, Ohio, the International City/County Association, and the Florida City and County Management Associations. He was a past member of Masonic Lodge Scottish Rite, 32 Degree Mason.

Steve is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Thien) Morris; son Andrew S. Morris (Natalie Andl); daughter Molly Ann Morris (Tina Worm), of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandsons, William and Eugene (Kai) Morris, of Carbondale, Colorado; cousin, Cathy Buttrick (Chuck Buttrick), of Clearwater, Florida; stepgrandchildren, Brandon Bolden, of Ohio, and Kyron Kobylarz, of Tennessee; and in-laws, Fred Thien, of Maryland, Tom Thien, of Celina, Ohio, Ron Thien, of Dayton, Ohio, Mary E. and Harold McCullough, of Sidney, Ohio, Nancy and Alan Winner, of Osgood, Ohio, and Rick Thien, of Minster, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Fred and Annalou Thien, and brother-in-law, Robert Thien.

A celebration of Steve's life was held July 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Leukemia Foundation at donate.lls.org or First Responders Bridge at Firstrespondersbridge.org.