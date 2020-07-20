1/
John Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — John Steven Morris, 72, passed away at home in Hobe Sound, Florida, on July 10, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Patricia, and family.

John, more fondly known as "Steve," was born Nov. 6, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, to Charles "Bud" (deceased) and Arnella Morris (deceased).

Steve was a life member of the VFW Lodge, Eagles Lodge, 1391 Minster, Ohio, the International City/County Association, and the Florida City and County Management Associations. He was a past member of Masonic Lodge Scottish Rite, 32 Degree Mason.

Steve is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Thien) Morris; son Andrew S. Morris (Natalie Andl); daughter Molly Ann Morris (Tina Worm), of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandsons, William and Eugene (Kai) Morris, of Carbondale, Colorado; cousin, Cathy Buttrick (Chuck Buttrick), of Clearwater, Florida; stepgrandchildren, Brandon Bolden, of Ohio, and Kyron Kobylarz, of Tennessee; and in-laws, Fred Thien, of Maryland, Tom Thien, of Celina, Ohio, Ron Thien, of Dayton, Ohio, Mary E. and Harold McCullough, of Sidney, Ohio, Nancy and Alan Winner, of Osgood, Ohio, and Rick Thien, of Minster, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Fred and Annalou Thien, and brother-in-law, Robert Thien.

A celebration of Steve's life was held July 18, 2020.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Leukemia Foundation at donate.lls.org or First Responders Bridge at Firstrespondersbridge.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved