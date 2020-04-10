SIDNEY — John Allen Napier, 56, of Sidney, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020.

He was born on March 14, 1964, in West Hamilin, West Virginia, the son of Linda (Napier) Massengill, who survives in Sidney.

John is also survived by two siblings, Colesa Napier and David Wayne Napier; nephews and nieces, Dustin, Derrick, Darren, Alesha, Freedom and Milda; and eight aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by stepfather, Tom Massengill; uncle, Bobby Joe Napier; great-uncle, Lucian Napier; and grandparents, Milda and Edgar Napier.

John enjoyed fishing, working on antique vehicles and attending car shows. For many years he held onto his very first car, a Mercury Comet and was also the proud owner of a '65 Chevy Bel Air for some time. He was an all-around handyman and anything that was broken he would try to fix. John was known to be quite the jokester and enjoyed making others happy. He found the greatest joy in his family and loved his nephews and nieces as though they were his own children. He will be greatly missed.

A private service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Ellis officiating. While the service is excluded to family only, it will be livestreamed on Facebook at the funeral home's page. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice Care in John's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Napier family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.