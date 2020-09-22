SIDNEY — John Ross Price, 74, of Sidney and formerly of Florida, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020, at 11:47 p.m. at his residence.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1945, in Sidney to Jack and Roslyn (Ross) Price. Both parents preceded him in death.

Ross was a US Army veteran, serving from 1969-1971. After the service, he moved to Florida, where he was a seafood broker. His reputation was impeccable in his profession. He truly enjoyed his work, and loved the warm Florida weather.

Surviving is his caregiver, Jackie Price, of Sidney, and also several nieces and nephews. A brother, Don Price also survives. His sister, Mary Price, and brother, Gordy Price, have preceded him in death.

There will be visitation or services.

Please leave messages of condolence on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral home's website at www.salm-mcillandtangemanfh.com. Salm-McGill and Tangeman is honored to be taking care of the Price Family.