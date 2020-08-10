1/2
John Purk
SIDNEY — John H. Purk, age 87, of Sidney, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima.

He was born Oct. 16, 1932, in St. Paris to the late Alonzo Purk and Hazel (Derr) Purk.

Left to treasure his memory are daughter, Welda (Riley) Malone, of Sidney, and Cheryl (Donald) Beery, of Russell Point, Ohio; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Purk and Dale Purk, and two sisters, June Pritchard and Rosemary Kaeck Compton.

John proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Copeland Corporation after 42 years of faithful service. John was of the Christian faith. He was an avid reader of Ohio history, enjoyed bird watching and collecting trains. He enjoyed fishing, camping and listening to music. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Military honors will be performed by the Shelby County Veterans and the US Navy Reserves at 7:30 p.m.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Per the request of Gov. DeWine, social distancing and wearing of masks will be required at the visitation.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
