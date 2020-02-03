SIDNEY — John F. Rickert Sr., 77, of Sidney, passed away on Friday, Jan, 24, 2020, at 10 p.m., at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

John was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Sidney, the son of Albert and Elda (Howe) Rickert. Both parents preceded him in death. On March 17, 1984, he was married to Virginia Lee (Smith) Rickert, who survives.

John retired from Super Foods, as a department head, and was a member of the Eagles and Masonic Lodges of Sidney. He was a devoted husband and father.

In addition Virginia, John is survived by his sons, Mark (Lisa) Rickert, of Florida, and John (Loura) Rickert Jr., of New Carlisle, and grandson, Michael Rickert, of Los Angeles, California. His sister, Eveyln Roe, of Sidney survives as well.

A son, Albert Rickert, preceded him in death, as did two brothers, Jack Rickert and Robert Rickert, of Sidney, and a sister, Erna Jean Moore, of Sidney. Two brothers-in-law, Robert Moore and Claude Roe, have preceded him in death.

There will be no visitation or services and a private burial of John's cremated remains will be at a later date at Pearl Cemetery, Swanders.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rickert Family.

