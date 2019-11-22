KETTLERSVILLE – John Roger Shumate, age 75, passed away Nov. 21, 2019, at Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born June 22, 1944, in Jackson, Ohio, to the late Edwin Shumate and Verna (Angelow) Shumate.

He married Carolyn (Shroyer) Shumate on July 7, 1984, and she survives. He is also survived by children, Donna Shumate, of Sidney, Ed (Pam) Shumate, of Wapakoneta, Mike (Marlene) Watkins, of Anna, Michelle (Mike) Blanford, of Beavercreek, Travis (Jennifer) Watkins, of Anna, Tara (Dan) Bensman, of Sidney; 13 grandchildren, Brett (Michelle) Ceyler, Ryan Ceyler, Carrie (Christian/fiancé) Watkins, Cody (Sami) Bensman, Tyler (Shelby) Shumate, Stewart (Natalie/fiancé) Watkins, Lucas (Nichole/girlfriend) Shumate, Cayla Bensman, Alexandria Shumate, Jacob Hawk, Cori Bensman, Max Hawk, Bailey Watkins; and two great-grandsons, Kai Scheible and Joshua "J.J." Short. He is also survived by one sister, Letha (Shumate) McCoy, of South Shore, Kentucky.

John is preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel Shumate and William "Boden" Shumate; one sister, Betty Kelley; and one grandson, Joshua Short.

John loved his family, friends, and all people he encountered during his life. He was a "gentle giant." He didn't know a stranger. He enjoyed his weekly Saturday morning breakfast group at the Alcove, traveling cross country on his motorcycle, working in his garage, and spending time with family. John loved motorcycles, bears, loons, "Snap-On" tools, attending auctions and watching Hallmark movies.

John spent 20 years at New Life Health Spas and retired from Sidney Shelby County YMCA as property manager. He was a competitive powerlifter in his younger days, played for the Sidney Stingers semi-pro football team and was a past member of the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club. John served as former mayor of Kettlersville, Ohio, former member of the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fire Department and was the acting president of the Kettlersville Village Council. He is a member of the Immanuel Church of Kettlersville. John's loving personality and gentle spirit will be missed by all.

Family and friends may call on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Calling hours will be again one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Ed Rinehart officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

Donations/memorials may be made to Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fire Department or Immanuel Church of Kettlersville in John's memory.

