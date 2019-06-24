MINSTER — John Paul "Casey" Slonkosky, 63, Minster, passed into eternity on June 21, 2019, at his home in Minster, Ohio.

He was born July 15, 1955, in Coldwater, Ohio, to John P. Slonkosky and Margaret "Marge" Slonkosky (Wetzel.) On July 29, 1978, he married Mary Jean McKenzie from Louisville, Kentucky.

Casey is survived by Mary Jean Slonkosky, and his seven children, Philip and Courtney Slonkosky, Luke and Laura Slonkosky, John Paul and Mary Slonkosky, Maggie and Russell Allen, Bridget and William Simpson, Sr. Monica Marie Slonkosky, O.P., and David Slonkosky, CSC. He also leaves 22 beautiful grandkids in the loving care of their Marmie.

He is also survived by his mother, Marge Slonkosky and siblings, Joe Grome, brother-in-law, Margo and Bud Lewis, Andy and Patty Slonkosky, Tina and Tom Travis, Jessica and Joe Zuniga, Mimi and Tim Burke, Polly and Alan Barga, Eddie and Mary Lou Slonkosky, and Sr. Mary John Slonkosky, O.P.

He was preceded in death by his father, John P. Slonkosky and sister Amy Grome (Slonkosky.)

Casey was a devout member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He especially loved his time with the Men's Choir from 1991 to 1999, rejoining again in 2018. He was as a member, assistant director, and director during his tenure. He loved his faith, family, and community. He will be missed immensely and remembered most dearly.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 24, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on June 25.

In lieu of flowers donations should be made to "Blessed from Above" St. Augustine Organ Fund, Congregation of Holy Cross and the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville, Tennessee.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.