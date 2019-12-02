SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. — John B. Tatum Jr., 70, formerly of Piqua, more recently of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, passed away suddenly Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 17, 1949, in Dayton to the late John and Constance (Lange) Tatum Sr. He married Deborah Geise June 20, 1998, in Sidney, and she survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Kathleen (Josh) Shannon, of Piqua; one son, John "Jack" (Amie) Tatum, of Sidney; one stepson, Anthony "Tony" Benbow, of Piqua; three grandchildren, Jacob T. Tatum, of Piqua, Taylor Hartsell, of Troy, and Ellenor Grace Benbow, of Piqua; one great-granddaughter, Kailey Tatum, of Piqua; two brothers, Fred (Margaret) Tatum, of Sidney, and Frank Tatum, of Seattle, Washington; one sister, Linda McGinn; parents-in-law, Fred (Charlotte) Geise; one brother-in-law, Daniel (Kris) Geise; two sisters-in-law, Elaine (Greg Blankenship) Geise and Beth (Paul) Burks; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Tatum; one aunt, Jackie Lange; and a mother-in-law, Norma Geise.

Mr. Tatum was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and attended Kent State University. He then served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as a sergeant. Following his service, he worked for Dinner Bell Meat Processing, until his retirement. John also spent time working for Simpson Industries and Clopay Building Products. He was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Piqua. He and his wife fostered several children for thirteen years. John loved living on Norris Lake and enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting.

A time to honor his life is from 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to .

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.