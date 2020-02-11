SIDNEY – John W. Market, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1933, in Haviland, Ohio, the son of the late Henry and Charlotte (Gray) Market. On Sept. 28, 1957, he married Rosemary Kerber, who preceded him in death.

He will be dearly missed and is survived by two daughters, Jenny (Randy) Rabe, of Plover, Wisconsin, and Heidi (Jeff) Sugheir, of Boise, Idaho, and three grandsons, Adam, Andrew and John (Alex) Rabe. Two brothers and three sisters are also deceased.

John proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of The Grand Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons of Ohio, Lodge 0580, and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 568. After retiring from Lucas Ledex Inc., he enjoyed playing golf, woodcarving with the Shelby County Woodcarvers Association and traveling with Rosemary.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church where he was a member, with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney. Military honors will be rendered by the Sidney American Legion Honor Guard, the Patriot Guard Riders and the United States Coast Guard Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 22900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or online at [email protected]

Online condolences for the Market family may be made by going to www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com and clicking on John's obituary.