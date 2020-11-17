SIDNEY — John W Spangler, 81 of Sidney, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, hospice unit.

He was born to the late Christopher James and Carolyn (Maurer) Spangler on October 7, 1939. On March 24, 1963, he married Linda Hullinger at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Lima, Oh.

They are the parents of Julie Spangler of Sidney, Kim (Mike) Watren of Anna, Laurie (Kirk) Coffey of Stearns, Kentucky. They have nine grandchildren: Blaine (Allison) Coffey, Justin (Julie) Watren, Tyler Jones, Jennifer (Dylan) Rodrigez, Brandie (Jonathan) Hoekzema, Leah (Darrien) Sanders, Zachary Watren, Hannah (Johnathan) Yancey, Josiah Coffey and seven great grandchildren.

He is survived by His wife Linda in Sidney, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings: Carolyn Grossman, Sue (Don) Fair, Phil (Sue) Spangler, Don (Judy) Spangler, Darrell (Faye) Spangler, Ed Spangler, Dan (Susan) Spangler and sisters-in-law Sandra (Gary) Klingler, and Janice Hullinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law Ira and Esther Hullinger, his brothers James C. Spangler, Henry (Hank) Spangler and sister and brother-in-law Margie (Roger) Richards, and brothers-in-law Tom Grossman and Thomas Hullinger.

He graduated from Sidney High School, and attended Bowling Green State University. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1958 to 1961. He was stationed overseas at Okinawa, Japan. He worked at Ross Aluminum for thirty years, and retired as Vice President of Quality Assurance. He then worked at Century 21 and Realty 2000 as a real estate agent. John enjoyed participating in Sidney High sports where he set the record in the mile in 1957. He also helped train a student who broke his record which stood about 20 years. Football and baseball were other sports he participated in high school and the Marine Corp. He was an avid golfer starting in his twenties, playing on leagues at the Moose and Shelby Oaks. He especially enjoyed playing with his brothers Phil, Darrell, and brother-in-law Don Fair. He also passed his love for golf on to his kids and grandkids and was blessed to continue playing until his health declined, two months prior to his passing.

A Private Memorial Service will be held Saturday November 21, 2020 at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney with Pastor Fred Gillenwater officiating. Burial will be open to family and friends will follow with Full Military Honors provided by the United States Marine Corp at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

The Memorial Service will be live streamed on Facebook at 2 PM at the funeral home's Facebook page for those who are unable to attend. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Miami County.

Due to covid 19, there will be a celebration of life at a later date for friends and extended family. Condolences may be expressed to the Spangler family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com