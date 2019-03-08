SIDNEY — John Ernest Weigandt, 48, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019, at 3:15 am at Lima Memorial Hospital, after fighting a courageous battle to overcome injuries sustained from an auto accident.

John was born March 15, 1970, in Sidney, Ohio, to Jan (Gitzinger) and the late Jerry Weigandt. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by sisters, Julie (Rodney) Behrens, of Dayton, and Jody (Adam) Knapke, of Versailles; brothers, Jeff (Lisa) Weigandt, of New Bremen, Jason (Gwen) Weigandt, of Sidney, and James Weigandt, of Sidney. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Monica, Beth, Grace, Chloe, Jared, Jordon, Goddaughter Addison, and Ethan. In addition, he is survived by his special buddy and Godson, Connor Niswonger.

John graduated from Sidney High School in 1988. He went on to graduate from Wright State University with a degree in Education. John was always a teacher, whether in the classroom, at a fishing pond, or through passionate debate. He spent many years teaching at the Shelby County Alternative School, Houston High School and Wayne High School. His profound influence on those he taught over the years is evident through the many stories shared by friends and former students. John also grew up working alongside his dad and brothers in the family landscape business for many years and had a special talent and a keen eye for trim work.

In addition to his family, John will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends he considered family. John never knew a stranger and had the ability to accept, encourage, and inspire people to better themselves, always acting as their pillar of strength and guidance. John gave selflessly to help others achieve their dreams.

John enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, cooking, watching OSU football and Cincinnati Reds and fishing.

The family is forever grateful to the Lauber family for the Gift of Life their beloved Bunnie gave John many years ago. They are certain that the two are rejoicing together in Heaven. The family also appreciates the tremendous support and care provided to John by the many doctors, nurses, caregivers, hospital staff and dear friends throughout his journey the last 19 months.

If able, it is requested that family and friends wear Buckeye gear at his visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 324 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney with the Rev. Timothy Knepper, C.PP.S officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

Visitation will be Thursday March 14, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday March 15, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to the Alpha Community Center or Compassionate Care of Shelby County in John's memory.

