MINSTER — John H. Wuebker, age 78, of Minster, Ohio, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 9, 1941, in Minster to the late Clarence and Eleanora (Benanzer) Wuebker. He married Linda Schlarman on Feb. 16, 1963, at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood. She survives in Minster.

He is also survived by children, Kimberly and Mark Fischer, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Melissa and Kent Stoddard, Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Cheryl and Sam Elliott, Atlanta, Georgia, and Brian and Lisa Wuebker, Minster; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joann Wuebker.

He was preceded in death by brother Fred Wuebker.

John was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and member of the Minster FOE 1391.

Due to the COVID-19 virus a private family service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020. Due to John's wishes he will be cremated. A memorial mass and burial of his ashes will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E Spring St., St. Marys, OH 45885.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.