1/1
John Wuebker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MINSTER — John H. Wuebker, age 78, of Minster, Ohio, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020. at his home.

He was born April 9, 1941, in Minster to the late Clarence and Eleanora (Benanzer) Wuebker. He married Linda Schlarman on Feb. 16, 1963, at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood. She survives in Minster.

He is also survived by children, Kimberly and Mark Fischer, Murfreesboro, Temmessee, Melissa and Kent Stoddard, Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Cheryl and Sam Elliott, Atlanta, Georgia, and Brian and Lisa Wuebker, Minster; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joann Wuebker.

He was preceded in death by brother Fred Wuebker.

John was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and member of the Minster FOE 1391.

Due to John's wishes he was cremated. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020. at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. In

lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E Spring St, St. Marys, OH 45885.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved