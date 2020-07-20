1/1
John Wuebker
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
MINSTER — John H. Wuebker, age 78, of Minster, Ohio, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020. at his home.

He was born April 9, 1941, in Minster to the late Clarence and Eleanora (Benanzer) Wuebker. He married Linda Schlarman on Feb. 16, 1963, at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood. She survives in Minster.

He is also survived by children, Kimberly and Mark Fischer, Murfreesboro, Temmessee, Melissa and Kent Stoddard, Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Cheryl and Sam Elliott, Atlanta, Georgia, and Brian and Lisa Wuebker, Minster; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joann Wuebker.

He was preceded in death by brother Fred Wuebker.

John was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and member of the Minster FOE 1391.

Due to John's wishes he was cremated. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020. at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. In

lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E Spring St, St. Marys, OH 45885.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
JUL
25
Burial
St. Augustine Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Memories & Condolences

26 entries
April 1, 2020
Brian & family my sympathy sending prayers & thoughts
Susan Meyer-swiger
Friend
March 27, 2020
He will truly be missed and remembered as the wonderful, kind and caring man/father/husband he was. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kathryn Mershon
March 26, 2020
Linda and Family, sorry to hear of Johns passing. Keeping you in our prayers.
Denise (Grilliot) Barhorst
Family
March 26, 2020
Dear Linda and Family,
As our class went our separate ways with occasional reunions, I've always remembered John like Mike does - easy going, happy go lucky, forgiving, never a bad word about anybody - a good man - making his passing a loss to us all, but most deeply to you. I'm so sorry. You're in my prayers for God's love to bring you comfort and peace till you meet again.
Alice Voskuhl Merrrill
Classmate
March 26, 2020
You and your entire family have our deepest sympathy, Melissa. You are in our prayers.

Brian & Gayle Huelsman
Gayle Huelsman
March 26, 2020
Sue & I are very sorry to hear about JOHN...You have our deepest sympathy..If we can help you or your family, don't hesitate to call... We hope you had a good trip to California...Glad you got that in..He is at peace now ... SUE & BOB BERNHOLD. REST IN PEACE JOHN.....
Bob Bernhold
Friend
March 25, 2020
We are sorry to hear about John...Glad you got the trip to California in...If there is anything we can do for you or the family, just let us know....John is at peace now, we had some good times, many years ago!! Rest in PEACE JOHN, you can breathe easy.. SUE & BOB BERNHOLD
March 25, 2020
My sympsthy to Cheryl and her entire family. May your dad rest in Peace. HUGS
Sue Liening. Albers
Friend
March 25, 2020
Linda and family. So sorry to hear that John passed. Praying for you and your family during this most difficult time. May God wrap his arms around you and keep you and your family safe and healthy. Love and prayers.
Bob and Martha Pohlman
Friend
March 25, 2020
Prayers to you and your family....God Bless you.
Sally Behr
Classmate
March 25, 2020
Linda.....I remember you & John from the Wooden Shoe. My best to you and your family. He was a good guy.
Dave Ross
March 25, 2020
My sympathy to you Linda and family. I always enjoyed our talks and serving you when you stopped by the bank.
Kathy Gruebmeyer
Acquaintance
March 25, 2020
First to my Dad. A man of very few words, easy going, hard working, loving, caring, and giving. You will be extremely missed by everyone. I will ALWAYS LOVE YOU!!! Next, to my Mom. You have been so strong through this whole process and we need you to keep the faith that everything will be ok. To my sisters, Thank you for all the support you have given during these difficult times. Finally to my brother and sister-in-law. I cannot Thank You enough for everything you have done helping Mom and making the numerous trips to the farm at all hours of the day. I Love You ALL
Cheryl Elliott
Daughter
March 25, 2020
Linda and Family,
I was so sorry to here of John's passing. He was always such a sweet and gentle man and I
know he will be missed immensely.
Love,
Your cousin
Karen Magoteaux Bishop
Karen Bishop
Family
March 25, 2020
I remember when you two got married. I had no idea that John passed away. Please accept our deepest sympathies and prayers! I'll be sure to let the rest of my family know!
Bobby and Carolyn Grilliot
March 24, 2020
Linda, Mary and I are so sorry for your loss. John and I had lot of good times back in our younger days, he was definitely a good close friend, he will be missed.lo
Jerry & Mary Schwartz
Classmate
March 24, 2020
Linda, we are very sorry for your loss of John. Our sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Ann Frigge
Family
March 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dan judy Blagg
Friend
March 24, 2020
Linda and family. I am sorry to hear of John's passing. I will keep you in my prayers.
Diane Plessinger
March 24, 2020
Brian I want you to know that Im thinking of you and your family at this difficult time Deepest sympathy to all of you
Lisa Bricher
Coworker
March 24, 2020
Linda and Family So sorry to hear of John's passing. Our condolences and prayers at this time of sorrow!!
John & Linda Kaiser
Friend
March 24, 2020
Linda, wishing you and your family healing and peace during this time. We regret we can not say these words of condolences in person. ❤ Terry Prenger and Carol Albers
Carol Albers
Friend
March 24, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. John will be missed. Keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers during this time.
Travis & Tara Schlarman
March 24, 2020
Dear Linda and family..I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. Please accept my deepest sympathies.
Marjorie Kuehner
Coworker
March 24, 2020
Brian and Lisa I am sorry for your loss. May your whole family be comforted during this difficult time.
Kevin Steinemann
March 24, 2020
John was always a happy go lucky guy and a friend.
We spent a lot of time together during high school when we had fun and probably did a few things we shouldn't have.
:-)
RIP my friend.
Mike Westerheide
Mike Westerheide
Classmate
