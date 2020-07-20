MINSTER — John H. Wuebker, age 78, of Minster, Ohio, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020. at his home.

He was born April 9, 1941, in Minster to the late Clarence and Eleanora (Benanzer) Wuebker. He married Linda Schlarman on Feb. 16, 1963, at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood. She survives in Minster.

He is also survived by children, Kimberly and Mark Fischer, Murfreesboro, Temmessee, Melissa and Kent Stoddard, Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Cheryl and Sam Elliott, Atlanta, Georgia, and Brian and Lisa Wuebker, Minster; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joann Wuebker.

He was preceded in death by brother Fred Wuebker.

John was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and member of the Minster FOE 1391.

Due to John's wishes he was cremated. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020. at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. In

lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E Spring St, St. Marys, OH 45885.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.