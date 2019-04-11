LEXINGTON, Ky. — Johnny W. Swiger, age 57, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.

He was born on May 14, 1961, to Velma (Hall) and Roland Swiger.

Johnny is survived by his sons, John J. (Katie) Swiger, of Lexington, and Chris (Jerica) Swiger, of Clarksville, Tennessee. He is also survived by grandchildren, Sage Swiger, Jaden Swiger, and Faith Daniel, of Sidney; Carolyn Brooks, and sons by marriage, Rick, Marc (Brooke), Ken Bartrug, all of Russell Springs, Kentucky; three brothers, Richard (Gerri), Roland Jr., and Charles Swiger, all of Sidney; four sisters, Patti (Larry) Foster, of Sidney, Connie (Dennis) Martin, of Greenville, Delores Alexander, of Plattsville, and Brenda Hughes, of West Virginia; 12 grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Swiger; and brothers, Leroy Swiger, Jimmy Swiger, Roger Swiger, and Gary Elsass.

A celebration of life will be held at the Union Hall, at 1330 S. Main St., Sidney, on April 27, 2019, from 12 to 3 p.m.