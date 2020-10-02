1/1
Jon Hogenkamp
FORT MYERS — Jon Hogenkamp, age 82, of Fort Myers, Florida, and formerly of Pueblo, Colorado, died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Fort Myers, Florida.

He was born May 20, 1938, in Minster, to the late Nicholas P. and Rosella (Vallo) Hogenkamp and they both preceded him in death along with stepfather Paul Mehmert.

He is survived by daughters, Allyson Santos and Natasha Wright, both of Coloradol three grandchildren; and siblings, Nicholas A. and Thelma Hogenkamp, Minster, Dale and Linda Hogenkamp, Centerville, Karen Herchen, Leesburg, Florida, B. Jay and Lois Hogenkamp, Cathagena, and Ann and Dan Jacobs, Delaware.

Jon graduated from Minster High School in 1956, graduate of University of Dayton and Ohio State Medical School. He served his residency at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He joined the US Air Force in Fort Hood, Texas. Once he completed his time in the Air Force he worked as an OB/GYN in Pueblo, Colorado, for many years.

A private service will be held. Arrangemeents are under the direction of Hogenkamp Funeral Hme.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
