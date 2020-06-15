Jon Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Jon A. Johnson, age 73 of Sidney, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Lloyd Johnson and Betty (Thorne) Johnson. He married Peggy (Wells) Johnson on Jan. 5, 1966, and she survives.

Left to cherish his memory include daughter, Paula Ankerman and husband, Kyle, of St. Marys; son, Kevin Johnson and wife, Kim, of Sidney; grandchildren Zach, Adrian, Lillian, Amelia, Landen, Allison and Callista.

Jon was a 1964 graduate of Sidney High School. Jon proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Combat veteran. He was stationed at Expo '67 World's Fair in Montreal, Canada while serving his country. He was very patriotic, often writing many articles which were published in Veteran's Magazines.

He was heavily involved in the Sidney community as a member of the American Legion Post 217, VFW Post 4239, Shelby County Veteran's Commission, and often took groups of veterans to Washington D.C. to visit World War II monuments. He enjoyed driving his Harley and Corvette, reading historical novels, and fishing. He attended North Broadway Church of Christ, was an avid Cleveland Brown's fan and was an usher at Ohio State Football games.

He retired from Crown Equipment after several years of faithful service. He was a devoted husband and father, who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will be officiated by Pastor Brent Wright at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens with full military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps and the Sidney Veteran's Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shelby County Veteran's Commission.

Arrangements for the Johnson family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved