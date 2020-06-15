Jon Johnson

SIDNEY — Jon A. Johnson, age 73 of Sidney, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Lloyd Johnson and Betty (Thorne) Johnson. He married Peggy (Wells) Johnson on Jan. 5, 1966, and she survives.

Left to cherish his memory include daughter, Paula Ankerman and husband, Kyle, of St. Marys; son, Kevin Johnson and wife, Kim, of Sidney; grandchildren Zach, Adrian, Lillian, Amelia, Landen, Allison and Callista.

Jon was a 1964 graduate of Sidney High School. Jon proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Combat veteran. He was stationed at Expo '67 World's Fair in Montreal, Canada while serving his country. He was very patriotic, often writing many articles which were published in Veteran's Magazines.

He was heavily involved in the Sidney community as a member of the American Legion Post 217, VFW Post 4239, Shelby County Veteran's Commission, and often took groups of veterans to Washington D.C. to visit World War II monuments. He enjoyed driving his Harley and Corvette, reading historical novels, and fishing. He attended North Broadway Church of Christ, was an avid Cleveland Brown's fan and was an usher at Ohio State Football games.

He retired from Crown Equipment after several years of faithful service. He was a devoted husband and father, who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will be officiated by Pastor Brent Wright at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens with full military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps and the Sidney Veteran's Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shelby County Veteran's Commission.

Arrangements for the Johnson family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.