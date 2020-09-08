1/1
Jonathan Bolden
SIDNEY — Jonathan "Keith" K. Bolden, age 71, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away at 10:12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Piqua Heath and Rehab.

Keith was born in Piqua, Ohio, on Sept. 3, 1949, to the late Benjamin Bolden and Shirley Clemons.

Keith is survived by three sons, Jonathan Johnson, Troy, Jonathon Wells, Piqua, and Derrick Bolden; Piqua; five daughters, Amiee Beard, Troy, Kina Davis, Piqua, Brittny Taborn, Piqua, Na-Keitha Bolden, Columbus, and Demitirus Williams, Dayton; two sisters, Karen (Greg) Landrom, Piqua, and Stacey Clark, North Carolina; four brothers, Kenny Lee, Sidney, Craig Clemons, Piqua, Franklin Lee, Sidney, and Dave Bolden, Piqua; 28 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews, and his best friend, Julius "The Captain" McNeal.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin Bolden; great-aunt, JoAnn Walker; and stepfather, Robert Daniels.

Keith was a member of Piqua Cyrene Church. He worked for Bolden Concrete for 20 years and was the custodian for Sidney City Schools for 10 years. Keith was also a custodian at Sidney Legion with his buddy, Gary "Tiny" Stockton. Keith loved playing sports in general, but softball was his passion. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Raiders fan. Keith also loved being around his family and friends.

A celebration of Keith's life will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Elder Brian Hamilton officiating. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, in care of the Bolden Family.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
