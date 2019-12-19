VERSAILLES — Jonathan Louis Gehret, age 18, of Cramer Road, Versailles, passed away suddenly following a recreational accident in Brown Township, Ansonia, Ohio, on Tuesday evening, Dec. 17, 2019.

He was born Oct. 31, 2001, in Troy, Ohio, to Brian and Cheryl (Otte) Gehret, who survive at home.

Also surviving are two brothers, Benjamin and Nicholas Gehret; his girlfriend, Grace McEldowney, of Versailles; grandparents, Joe and Judy Otte, of North Star, and Cyril and Margie (deceased) Gehret, of Yorkshire; uncles and aunts, Curt and Kelly Otte, of Cassella, Linda Otte, of North Star, Jason Otte, (deceased infant), Lisa and Brian Rosenbeck, of Yorkshire, Krista and Justin Guggenbiller, of Coldwater, Doug and Jill Otte, of Minster, Janet and Doug Steinbrunner, of Versailles, Karen and Steve Mangen, of Yorkshire, Kevin and Angie Gehret, of Fort Loramie, Joyce and Tom Peterson, of St. Marys, and Brenda and Ben Mescher, of Allen, Michigan; as well as numerous great uncles and aunts, cousins and friends.

Mr. Gehret was a senior at Versailles High School. He had also been employed part time at AL Smith Trucking Inc. and Ben Schmitmeyer's dairy farm. Jonathan was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church. He had been active in FFA and enjoyed showing poultry at the Darke County Fair. Jonathan was also an avid outdoorsman, he loved dirt bike riding, hunting, fishing and most recently, kayaking.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Denis Church in Versailles with the Rev. James Simons presiding. Interment will follow at St. Valbert Cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday 3 to 8 p.m. and Monday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to charities of donor's choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.