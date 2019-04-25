SIDNEY — Jonathan Leon Hayes, 41, of Sidney, passed away, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in his home.

He was born, Oct. 12, 1977, in Landstuhl, Germany, the son of Robert "Leon" Hayes, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and the late Elaine (Lucas) Hayes.

He is survived by one sister, Anya Luisa Hayes, of New York City, New York.

Mr. Hayes earned his associate's degree from Brevard College, North Carolina, in 1997, graduating with highest honors, the French Award and the Computer Science Award. He later earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics, with a minor in computer science, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1999.

A memorial service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 4 p.m., in the Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Jim Oates officiating.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, from 3 p.m. until the hour of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Hayes family at the website, www.cromesfh.com.