SIDNEY — The Rev. Joretta Lee Hughes, 86, of Sidney, passed away at 7:14 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on March 23, 1933, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jack and Marie (Cartee) Porter. On March 25, 1955, she married Willie "Tanzyl" Hughes, who preceded her in death on June 15, 1995.

JoRetta is survived by five children, Larry "Dean" Porter, Beverly Martin, Randy Hughes, Shirley Hughes and Wesley (Joan Holliday) Hughes; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Jackie Hensley-Nolan.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Emmanuel "Buck" Porter; step-son, Bill Hughes; and grandson, Philip Smith.

JoRetta was a member of the House of Prayer on Wilson Avenue, where she pastored for more than 30 years. She was passionate about taking care of others and assisted in sending thousands of meals to the hungry through the Feed The Children organization. JoRetta enjoyed reading her bible, preaching and she loved music. She also enjoyed crocheting and making quilts for family and friends. Her greatest joy came from the love of her family, and her love for The Lord.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Burial will be at Shelby Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

