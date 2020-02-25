SIDNEY — Joseph Lee Dulin, 40, of Sidney, passed away at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born on April 12, 1979, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of Rick and Cathy (Evans) Dulin, of Sidney. On Sept. 15, 2001, he married the former Tava A. Morrison, who preceded him in death on July 12, 2012.

In addition to his parents, Joe is survived by his three children, Aubree Dulin, Joseph Dulin Jr. and and Corbin Dulin, all of Sidney; grandmothers, Erma Evans, of Sidney, and Thelma Dulin, of Troy; brother, Jason Dulin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by sister, Angela Dulin; and grandfathers, Richard Evans and Johnny Dulin.

Joe worked for Wreckers Towing in Sidney and greatly enjoyed his job and time in the shop with his co-workers. He was also a former volunteer fire fighter for Lockington Fire Dept. Joe loved the outdoors and enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his children fishing and camping. He also loved to cook. Most of all, he loved his family, who will all miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at Beechwood Cemetery in Lockington.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset final expenses. This can be done conveniently through the funeral home's website.

Condolences may be expressed to the Joe's family at www.cromesfh.com.