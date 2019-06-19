SIDNEY – Joseph McGreevy, 93, of Sidney, formerly of Crooksville, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his daughter's home in Sidney surrounded by all of his children.

He was born July 19, 1925, in New Lexington, Ohio, to the late Joseph, Sr. and Sarah Russell McGreevy.

Joseph was a United States Marine Corps World War II veteran; former cabinet maker at Snider-Flautt Lumber, Inc.; member of John Tague Post No. 188, American Legion, New Lexington; Saint Rose Catholic Church of New Lexington; MacGahan Council No. 1065, K of C, New Lexington for 75 years where he was an honorary life member; and Bishop Fenwick Assembly No. 812, 4th Degree K of C for 42 years.

Joseph is survived by his children, Tim (Carol) McGreevy, of Circleville, Marc (Teresa) McGreevy, of Crooksville, Kathy McGreevy, of Sidney, Rob (Mary Ann) McGreevy, of Potsdam, New York, and Rich (Jean) McGreevy, of Sidney; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Roberta J. Hakes McGreevy, on Aug. 11, 2018; one son, Bruce G. McGreevy; three siblings, Patricia Dodson, John McGreevy, and Elizabeth Ann Levering.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. with Legion Service at 4:30 p.m. and Wake Service at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill St., New Lexington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 309 N. Main St., New Lexington, with the Rev. Michael Hartge as celebrant.

Joseph will be laid to rest in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post No. 188, American Legion, New Lexington.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wilson Health Hospice Care, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney, http://www.wilsonhealth.org/foundation or Saint Rose Catholic Church.

To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note, please visit www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com.