Joseph Opperman
CENTERVILLE — Joseph "Joe" Thomas Opperman, age 78, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 29, 1942, in Dinsmore Township, Shelby County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by this parents Milo and Odetta (Wical) Opperman; and two brothers, William Opperman and Philip Opperman.

On Sept. 18, 1965, Joe married Margene (Frilling), who survives him along with three children, Eric (Yuliya) Opperman, grandchildren Milo and Vivian, of Oakwood, Ohio; Craig (Angela) Opperman, grandchildren, Austin and Jared, of West Portsmouth, Ohio; and Christen (Rodger) Shuback, grandchildren, Benjamin and Jacob, of Dublin, Ohio.

Joe was a 1959 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High School and held an associate degree. Joe was a public accountant and real estate entrepreneur. He held the position of clerk-treasurer for Mad River Township in 1976-1977. Joe was an avid woodworker, a former member of the Dayton Buckeye Model A Ford Club, enjoyed traveling, auto racing, and bargain hunting at flea markets. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Centerville, Ohio. Friends may call on Friday from 10 to 12:30 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.

Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
1 entry
September 22, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Amanda Fernandez
